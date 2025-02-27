Open Menu

Australian High Commissioner Visits SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins visited the Sialkot Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq with Vice President Omer Khalid warmly welcomed the

Australian high commissioner at the SCCI.

During a meeting, the discussion was held on strengthening trade relations, exploring investment

opportunities, and enhancing business collaborations between Australia

and Sialkot’s export sector.

Former SCCI president Majid Raza Bhutta and others were also present.

