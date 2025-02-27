Australian High Commissioner Visits SCCI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins visited the Sialkot Chamber
of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.
SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq with Vice President Omer Khalid warmly welcomed the
Australian high commissioner at the SCCI.
During a meeting, the discussion was held on strengthening trade relations, exploring investment
opportunities, and enhancing business collaborations between Australia
and Sialkot’s export sector.
Former SCCI president Majid Raza Bhutta and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
More Stories From Business
-
TDAP CE meets business community6 minutes ago
-
Australian High Commissioner visits SCCI6 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 20255 hours ago
-
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 202515 hours ago
-
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-2615 hours ago
-
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy16 hours ago
-
Ahsan reaffirms govt commitment to ensure price stability of essential commodities16 hours ago
-
PM invites Uzbek, Pak business communities to explore vast investment potential thru joint ventures17 hours ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurates FoodAg Manufact ..17 hours ago