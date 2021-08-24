UrduPoint.com

Australian Investors Must Be Convinced For Technology Transfer To Pakistan: Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Australian investors must be convinced for technology transfer to Pakistan: envoy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan should convince Australian investors to set up the latest and hi-tech industries with technology transfer by promoting direct linkages and providing a favorable business climate in Pakistan.

This was stated by Dr Geoffrey Shaw, high commissioner of Australia, while talking to a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) that met him in a local hotel under the leadership of its president Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.

He said both countries had huge untapped potential and "we must adopt a win-win strategy to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade". He said that Pakistan had just nominated a new high commissioner to Australia, who is expected to assume his office in Sydney within the next couple of weeks.

He said that Pakistani diplomats must establish close liaison with Australian investors and convince them to divert their investment towards Pakistan. He also mentioned geopolitical situation and economic challenges and said that some Australian companies were present in Pakistan to undertake various projects related to oil, gas and road infrastructure.

He pointed out that Australian companies were also interested in working in the field of health and food processing but they were facing challenges of Halal certification etc.

About desalination of water, he said that the embassy had limited research funds but they could work on this issue in collaboration with Pakistani stakeholders.

He said Pakistan and Australia could also cooperate in developing new breeds of cows, adaptable to the Pakistani environment. "It will help Pakistan in the production of value-added milk products," he added.

Earlier, FCCI President Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that Faisalabad had well developed state-of-the-art industrial estates where Australian investors could set up their industrial units with technology transfer. He said that local investors were ready to invest 60-70% of total investment, hence Australian investors should avail this opportunity.

Azhar Shah, country manager Austrade, said that Australia was appointing business managers to different areas of Pakistan with a mandate to explore the specific potential of that particular area for business promotion. He also stressed the need for continuity of economic policies.

Later, Ihtasham Javed presented the FCCI shield to Dr Geoffrey Shaw. Ms Ashleigh Light, Ms Lauren Waugh, political secretary, Matten Amin, program officer, Political/Economic, Rashid Munir, Atif Munir, Abdul Muqeet and Deputy Secretary General Mohsin Raza were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Australia Business Water Hotel Oil Road Sydney Rashid Chamber Gas Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

28 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

45 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

1 hour ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.