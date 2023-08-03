Australian Q2 retail volumes fall amid higher living costs

SYDNEY, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Australia's retail sales volumes fell 0.5 percent in the second quarter of 2023, marking the third decline in three straight quarters, according to statistics released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday.

The sales volumes dropped 0.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2022.

This is the first time since 2008 for the retail sales volumes to have recorded declines for three consecutive quarters, which shows that consumers have pulled back on spending in response to cost-of-living pressures, said Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

On an annual basis, the retail sales volumes went down 1.4 percent in the second quarter, the first time since 1991, excluding the pandemic period, that the figure saw a decline as compared with the previous year, Dorber noted.

Retail sales volumes for department stores saw the biggest quarterly decline of 1.5 percent in the second quarter, followed by household goods retailing and food retailing, which fell 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent from the previous quarter, respectively.

Clothing footwear and personal accessory retailing was the only industry to record a rise of 1.1 percent in retail sales volumes in the second quarter due to promotional activity and discounting in the period.

The widespread fall in sales volumes reflects that consumers are focusing on essentials, buying less, or switching to cheaper brands, said Dorber.

Australia's consumer price index rose 0.8 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter and soared 6 percent as compared with the same time in 2022, according to ABS statistics.