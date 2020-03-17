UrduPoint.com
Australian Shares Rally After Worst-ever Day

Tue 17th March 2020

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Australia's main share index recovered from its worst-ever day to jump 5.83 percent on Tuesday as investors overlooked coronavirus worries to buy across a wide range of stocks.

The ASX 200 had plummeted 9.7 percent on Monday, its largest-ever percentage drop, as fears over the economic impact of coronavirus hit markets worldwide.

But on Tuesday, the index soared 291.4 points to 5,293.

4, which analysts said was its biggest one-day percentage gain in two decades.

Grocery chains buoyed by pandemic-fuelled mass buying of staples were among the big gainers, with Metcast up 27 percent and Woolworths gaining almost 10 percent.

Banks were also well up, with Commonwealth Bank rising 13.3 percent, ANZ gaining 11.9 percent and Westpac adding eight percent.

Analysts noted that a late rally on the ASX coincided with a sharp jump in US futures which pointed to strong gains on Wall Street.

