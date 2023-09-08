Open Menu

Australian State Warns Community Of Listeriosis Amid Rise In Infections

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Australian state warns community of listeriosis amid rise in infections

Health authorities of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) on Friday urged vulnerable residents to be cautious of listeriosis infections after the state saw a rise in cases

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Health authorities of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) on Friday urged vulnerable residents to be cautious of listeriosis infections after the state saw a rise in cases.

NSW Health reminded people who are immunocompromised, pregnant, or aged over 65 years to avoid a range of foods that can cause listeriosis and be aware of the possible contamination of fruit while cutting it.

The foods listed include cold delicatessen meats, pre-cooked cold chicken, pre-cut fruit or pre-prepared fruit, unpasteurized milk or milk products, pre-packed cold salads, chilled or raw seafood, uncooked soft cheese, soft serve ice cream, and sprouted seeds.

Director of NSW Health's One Health branch Keira Glasgow said the call came after the state saw the rising numbers of reported cases of listeriosis and the people treated in hospital for the illness.

"Already in 2023, we've recorded 25 cases of listeriosis among NSW residents, which is more than we usually expect to see in a whole year," Glasgow said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Glasgow Wales

Recent Stories

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

2 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

5 minutes ago
 AC for implementing control price lists of edible ..

AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

13 minutes ago
 Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of wa ..

Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

14 minutes ago
 Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: ..

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamra ..

14 minutes ago
Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under know ..

Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

6 minutes ago
 13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue ..

13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

6 minutes ago
 Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his deat ..

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

6 minutes ago
 Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan ..

Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan on Friday

6 minutes ago
 Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business