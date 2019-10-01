UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Central Bank Cuts Rates To New Record Low

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:51 AM

Australia's central bank cuts rates to new record low

Australia's central bank on Tuesday lowered the cost of borrowing, slashing interest rates for the third time this year amid fears about the flagging domestic economy

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Australia's central bank on Tuesday lowered the cost of borrowing, slashing interest rates for the third time this year amid fears about the flagging domestic economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced it had cut rates by another 25 basis points to 0.

75 percent, a decision that brings the country's interest rates to a new historic low.

The move is part of efforts to extend a record 28-year run without a recession, in the face of increasing economic headwinds that include stagnant employment levels, low wage growth and high household debt.

Resource-rich Australia dodged the worst of the financial crisis but the economy recently recorded its weakest annual growth in a decade, expanding just 1.4 percent in the year to June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Bank June (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Chinese President Promises to Preserve 'One Countr ..

1 minute ago

Deaths from heavy monsoon rise to nearly 140 in ea ..

1 minute ago

Peru president dissolves parliament, calls fresh e ..

1 minute ago

World must play role to prevent nuclear clash in S ..

29 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.