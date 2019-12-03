Australia's central bank on Tuesday held interest rates at a record low, despite "uncertainty" over consumer spending ahead of the festive season

Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe said the cash rate would remain unchanged at 0.75 percent as downside risks in the global economy "lessened recently".

The resource-rich economy recorded its weakest annual growth in a decade for the year to June, expanding just 1.4 percent, but Lowe said the economy has reached a "gentle turning point". He saw growth picking up to three percent by 2021.

"The low level of interest rates, recent tax cuts, ongoing spending on infrastructure, the upswing in housing prices and a brighter outlook for the resources sector should all support growth," Lowe said in a statement.

Australia has been struggling with low wage growth, which Lowe said would remain subdued for "some time".

"The main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, with the sustained period of only modest increases in household disposable income continuing to weigh on consumer spending," he said.