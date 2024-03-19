(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate target on hold at 4.35 percent, after a board meeting concluded on Tuesday.

The target has been remaining at its current level since November last year, when the central bank lifted it from 4.1 percent to 4.35 percent.

According to a statement released by the Reserve Bank Board, inflation continued to ease but remained high.

The consumer price index (CPI) indicator was steady at 3.4 percent over the year to January, with momentum easing over recent months.

With inflation in both goods and services moderating, the board believed that higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between aggregate demand and supply in the economy.

"While recent data indicate that inflation is easing, it remains high. The Board expects that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range," it said.

The central bank held a "highly uncertain" outlook for economic development.