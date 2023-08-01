(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday announced its decision to keep the cash rate target steady at 4.1 percent, which marked a second pause since July.

Interest rates in Australia have risen by 4 percentage points since May last year. The last change occurred in June with 25 basis points added to the cash rate target to hit 4.1 percent.

After a board meeting on monetary policy, RBA Governor Philip Lowe noted in a statement that the higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so.

"In light of this and the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, the Board again decided to hold interest rates steady this month," said Lowe.

Though the central bank detected a downward trend of inflation, the CPI at 6 percent was reckoned "still too high."Lowe revealed the central forecast for the CPI inflation to be around 3.25 percent by the end of 2024 and return to the 2-3 percent target range in late 2025.