Australia's Central Bank Set To Establish Separate Board For Monetary Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 10:01 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):-- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to face a major overhaul, including the establishment of separate boards for monetary policy and bank governance, after a government review was published on Thursday.

Released by Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, the review proposed 51 recommendations to deliver "an RBA that is fit for the future." One of the major changes recommended by the Review Panel is to constitute a monetary policy board with greater economic expertise.

According to the review, the board should be responsible for monetary policy decisions and oversight of the RBA's contribution to financial system stability (except payments system policy), but not broader corporate governance.

