Australia's Economic Growth Slows In Q4 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 04:06 PM

VIENNA, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Austria's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 as the COVID-19-induced lock-down measures dampened tourism, trade and transportation, the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) said on Monday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.

4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter -- a figure way below the year-on-year growth of 12.8 percent and 5.6 percent in the second and third quarters, respectively, according to estimates released by the WIFO on Monday.

The country's Q4 GDP contracted by 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter.

Last November, Austria imposed a national lock-down to contain surging COVID-19 infections, which dealt a heavy blow to its consumer service sectors.

>