UrduPoint.com

Australia's LNG Sector Gains $40Bln In Super Profits Due To Events In Ukraine - Institute

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Australia's LNG Sector Gains $40Bln in Super Profits Due to Events in Ukraine - Institute

The Australia Institute think tank estimated on Wednesday that rising gas prices, mostly linked to events in Ukraine, boosted profits from Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by US$26-40 billion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Australia Institute think tank estimated on Wednesday that rising gas prices, mostly linked to events in Ukraine, boosted profits from Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by US$26-40 billion.

"LNG producers in Australia made up to $40 billion of windfall profits in FY 2021-22 thanks to soaring global gas prices due to the war in Ukraine," the think tank said in a statement, adding that the value of LNG exports from Australia increased from $30.5 billion in 2020-21 to $70.2 billion in 2021-22.

According to Richard Denniss, the executive director of the Australia Institute, LNG companies are making windfall profits by selling the same amount of gas to customers with virtually no increase in their costs.

The think tank noted that the $26-40 billion windfall received by LNG exporters in Australia should be taxed to tackle the country's high gas prices by removing the incentive to scrap exports in favor of domestic supplies.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions to supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Exports Ukraine Russia European Union Same Luhansk Donetsk Tank February Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

15 planes carrying 227 tons relief goods from Turk ..

15 planes carrying 227 tons relief goods from Turkiye arrived in Pakistan so far ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan believes that steps taken by S.Arabia to ..

Pakistan believes that steps taken by S.Arabia to ensure global economic stabili ..

3 minutes ago
 South Korean KHNP May Build Nuclear Power Plant in ..

South Korean KHNP May Build Nuclear Power Plant in Poland - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Govt launched number of development projects for w ..

Govt launched number of development projects for welfare of people: Langu

3 minutes ago
 Truss' Resignation Will Not Solve Problems in UK - ..

Truss' Resignation Will Not Solve Problems in UK - Foreign Secretary

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Supports Australia's Non-Recognition ..

Saudi Arabia Supports Australia's Non-Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israeli C ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.