The Australia Institute think tank estimated on Wednesday that rising gas prices, mostly linked to events in Ukraine, boosted profits from Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by US$26-40 billion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Australia Institute think tank estimated on Wednesday that rising gas prices, mostly linked to events in Ukraine, boosted profits from Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by US$26-40 billion.

"LNG producers in Australia made up to $40 billion of windfall profits in FY 2021-22 thanks to soaring global gas prices due to the war in Ukraine," the think tank said in a statement, adding that the value of LNG exports from Australia increased from $30.5 billion in 2020-21 to $70.2 billion in 2021-22.

According to Richard Denniss, the executive director of the Australia Institute, LNG companies are making windfall profits by selling the same amount of gas to customers with virtually no increase in their costs.

The think tank noted that the $26-40 billion windfall received by LNG exporters in Australia should be taxed to tackle the country's high gas prices by removing the incentive to scrap exports in favor of domestic supplies.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions to supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.