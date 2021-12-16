Australia's national airline, Qantas, posted its end-of-year balance sheets on Thursday showing that the carrier is poised to climb out of debt as demand for travel picks up in the second half of 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's national airline, Qantas, posted its end-of-year balance sheets on Thursday showing that the carrier is poised to climb out of debt as demand for travel picks up in the second half of 2022.

The company posted 5.65 billion Australian Dollars (about 4 billion U.S.

dollars) of net debt to December 2021, and anticipated a further 1.1 billion Australian Dollar (about 800 million U.S. dollars) plunge in the second half of 2021.

"This has been one of the worst halves of the entire pandemic, where most states had their borders closed and the majority of Australians were in lockdown. Domestically, our capacity fell to around 30 percent of pre-COVID levels for several months," said Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce.