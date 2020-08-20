UrduPoint.com
Australia's Qantas Posts US$1.9 Bn Loss, Confirms Job Cuts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Australia's Qantas posts US$1.9 bn loss, confirms job cuts

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Australian flag carrier Qantas on Thursday posted an almost US$2-billion annual loss after a "near-total collapse" in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strict restrictions on travel to Australia and a near-blanket ban on citizens leaving spelled a statutory pre-tax loss of Aus$2.7 billion (US$1.9 billion), including the cost of mothballing its Airbus A380s and huge redundancy payouts.

Revenues collapsed 82 percent between April and June.

Facing "the most challenging period" in its 99-year history, Qantas said it would move ahead with retrenching 6,000 staff and has grounded 100 planes for up to a year in a US$10-billion cost-cutting blitz.

The airline reported a "strong first half of the year" followed by "a near-total collapse in travel demand" as virus restrictions were introduced.

"We were on track for another profit above Aus$1 billion (US$718 million) when this crisis struck," CEO Alan Joyce said.

The global aviation industry is facing perhaps its biggest crisis to date, with numerous big-name carriers seeking billions of Dollars to stop them from going under, while others have gone out of business.

In Australia, the sector has received hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds as the government scrambled to save it from collapse.

Joyce said the industry's recovery will "take time and it will be choppy".

