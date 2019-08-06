UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Trade Surplus Hits Record 5.4 Bln USD

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:35 PM

Australia's trade surplus hits record 5.4 bln USD

Australia's trade surplus has increased to a record 5.4 billion U.S. dollars in June from an upwardly revised 4.1 billion U.S. dollars in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Australia's trade surplus has increased to a record 5.4 billion U.S. dollars in June from an upwardly revised 4.1 billion U.S. dollars in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

"An absolutely record-smashing trade surplus and that continues about an 18-month turnaround in Australia's trade position a deficit at the end of 2017 to a record surpluses in recent months," Westpac Bank's Senior Currency Strategist Sean Callow told Xinhua.

The price of iron ore , which is at a five-year high along with solid demand from China for mining commodities, has helped to boost Australia's export figures by 1.4 percent, while import figures were down 3.6 percent.

"Export earnings have been boosted by higher commodity prices while import volumes are soft at a time of weak domestic demand and with the lower dollar making imports more expensive," Westpac economist Andrew Hanlan said.

Shortly after the release of the trade figures, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) revealed their decision to keep Australia's official interest rate on hold at one percent, in line with the expectations of most analysts.

"It is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to make progress in reducing unemployment and achieve more assured progress towards the inflation target," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Australia Import Dollar China Bank Progress Price May June 2017 From Billion

Recent Stories

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

25 minutes ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

12 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

12 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

12 minutes ago

Poroshenko Not Suspect in Criminal Cases Involving ..

12 minutes ago

War last option to deal current situation in Kashm ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.