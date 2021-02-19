Australian company Woodside Energy said on Friday that it had struck a deal with Germany's RWE AG to ship liquefied natural gas to the European giant starting from 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Australian company Woodside Energy said on Friday that it had struck a deal with Germany's RWE AG to ship liquefied natural gas to the European giant starting from 2025.

"Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with RWE Supply & Trading GmbH (RWE) for the supply of LNG from Woodside's global portfolio for a term of seven years commencing in 2025," the press release read.

Under the contract, the Australian firm will deliver 0.84 million tonnes of LNG per year.

In October, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss hydrogen-related opportunities.

RWE AG is one of the five largest energy companies in Europe, which supplies and sells electricity and gas to countries of the region.