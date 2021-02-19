UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Woodside Energy Says Will Supply LNG To Germany's RWE From 2025

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:16 PM

Australia's Woodside Energy Says Will Supply LNG to Germany's RWE From 2025

Australian company Woodside Energy said on Friday that it had struck a deal with Germany's RWE AG to ship liquefied natural gas to the European giant starting from 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Australian company Woodside Energy said on Friday that it had struck a deal with Germany's RWE AG to ship liquefied natural gas to the European giant starting from 2025.

"Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with RWE Supply & Trading GmbH (RWE) for the supply of LNG from Woodside's global portfolio for a term of seven years commencing in 2025," the press release read.

Under the contract, the Australian firm will deliver 0.84 million tonnes of LNG per year.

In October, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss hydrogen-related opportunities.

RWE AG is one of the five largest energy companies in Europe, which supplies and sells electricity and gas to countries of the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Europe Company Germany Sale Singapore October Gas From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

International criticism grows over Indian deceptio ..

1 minute ago

Australia unveils plan to become space manufacturi ..

1 minute ago

UK Jan retail sales dive 8.2% on virus lockdown: d ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000

1 minute ago

Chinese Embassy Slams Estonian Annual Intelligence ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.