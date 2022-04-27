UrduPoint.com

Austria Accepts Russia's Conditions On New Scheme For Gas Payment - Chancellor

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Austria Accepts Russia's Conditions on New Scheme for Gas Payment - Chancellor

Austria has accepted Russia's conditions on payment for gas supplies in rubles, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured of safety of gas supplies

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Austria has accepted Russia's conditions on payment for gas supplies in rubles, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured of safety of gas supplies.

Commenting on the situation with the suspension of Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, the Austrian chancellor said that, according to his information, these countries rejected the new payment terms.

"We, (the Austrian oil and gas company) OMV, accepted the terms of payment, Germany did the same ... It was important for us, and therefore, during our conversation (during Nehammer's visit to Moscow earlier in April), Putin assured that gas would continue to be supplied and can be paid in Euros. This situation has not changed for us," Nehammer said at a press conference.

