UrduPoint.com

Austria Against Imposing Gas-Related Sanctions On Russia - Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Austria Against Imposing Gas-Related Sanctions on Russia - Finance Minister

Austria is against imposing gas-related sanctions on Russia as the country depends on energy imports, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Austria is against imposing gas-related sanctions on Russia as the country depends on energy imports, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Monday.

"Austria is not in favor of more sanctions concerning gas, we are very much dependent on Russian gas and I think all sanctions which hit us more than the Russians wouldn't be good for us and that's why we are against the sanctions in the oil and gas," Brunner said before a Eurogroup meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Austria Gas All

Recent Stories

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker ..

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal asks DG ISPR to clarify NSC proceedings

Bilawal asks DG ISPR to clarify NSC proceedings

26 minutes ago
 Secretary P&D visits Ramazan bazar to inspect stal ..

Secretary P&D visits Ramazan bazar to inspect stalls

2 minutes ago
 'Pre, post-harvest management can help save 10% wh ..

'Pre, post-harvest management can help save 10% wheat production'

2 minutes ago
 Trail of destruction in southern Ukraine villages

Trail of destruction in southern Ukraine villages

2 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz, Hamz ..

Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment on Apr 11

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.