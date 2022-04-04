Austria Against Imposing Gas-Related Sanctions on Russia - Finance Minister

Austria is against imposing gas-related sanctions on Russia as the country depends on energy imports, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Austria is against imposing gas-related sanctions on Russia as the country depends on energy imports, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Monday.

"Austria is not in favor of more sanctions concerning gas, we are very much dependent on Russian gas and I think all sanctions which hit us more than the Russians wouldn't be good for us and that's why we are against the sanctions in the oil and gas," Brunner said before a Eurogroup meeting.