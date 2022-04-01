Austria Cannot Wean Itself From Russian Gas in 2022 Without Repercussions - OMV Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Alfred Stern, the chief of Austria's largest energy company OMV, said on Friday that abandoning Russian gas this year is impossible for his country unless it is willing to live with huge consequences.

"No, rejection of Russian gas is impossible unless we are willing to live with massive consequences. Some countries could do that, while for Austria it is not possible this year. We are in a difficult position and cannot simply abandon Russian gas," Stern said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

He noted that since Austria had no access to the sea, there was no access to liquefied gas.

"Any diversification would mean increased investment in expensive infrastructure to gain access to more expensive gas.

The exit from Russian gas comes at a cost," he added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and started discussions on abandoning gas imports from Russia.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles.