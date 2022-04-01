UrduPoint.com

Austria Cannot Wean Itself From Russian Gas In 2022 Without Repercussions - OMV Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Austria Cannot Wean Itself From Russian Gas in 2022 Without Repercussions - OMV Chief

Alfred Stern, the chief of Austria's largest energy company OMV, said on Friday that abandoning Russian gas this year is impossible for his country unless it is willing to live with huge consequences

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Alfred Stern, the chief of Austria's largest energy company OMV, said on Friday that abandoning Russian gas this year is impossible for his country unless it is willing to live with huge consequences.

"No, rejection of Russian gas is impossible unless we are willing to live with massive consequences. Some countries could do that, while for Austria it is not possible this year. We are in a difficult position and cannot simply abandon Russian gas," Stern said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

He noted that since Austria had no access to the sea, there was no access to liquefied gas.

"Any diversification would mean increased investment in expensive infrastructure to gain access to more expensive gas.

The exit from Russian gas comes at a cost," he added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and started discussions on abandoning gas imports from Russia.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Austria February Gas From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Five new uplift schemes approved

Five new uplift schemes approved

49 seconds ago
 Powerful country angry with Pakistan over Russia v ..

Powerful country angry with Pakistan over Russia visit: PM

24 minutes ago
 Election's results reflect people's confidence in ..

Election's results reflect people's confidence in PM's leadership

45 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

45 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

45 minutes ago
 Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million h ..

Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million hectares

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.