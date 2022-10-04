Austria Gas Storage Facilities 80.37% Filled One Month Earlier Than Planned - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Austria are 80.37% full, Austrian media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Energy Ministry, adding that the goal was achieved one month ahead of schedule.

Russia is still supplying more gas to Austria than Vienna consumes, and by November 1, a strategic reserve of 20 terawatt-hours should be finally created in the country, Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported.

When all gas storage facilities are filled to the maximum, the volume of gas would be enough for a year, the newspaper reported, adding that not all gas in Austria is reserved for domestic use.

According to the Austrian energy regulator E-Control, nearly 50% of the gas stored in Austria is destined for the national market. More precise figures will be published in early November.