UrduPoint.com

Austria Gas Storage Facilities 80.37% Filled One Month Earlier Than Planned - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Austria Gas Storage Facilities 80.37% Filled One Month Earlier Than Planned - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Austria are 80.37% full, Austrian media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Energy Ministry, adding that the goal was achieved one month ahead of schedule.

Russia is still supplying more gas to Austria than Vienna consumes, and by November 1, a strategic reserve of 20 terawatt-hours should be finally created in the country, Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported.

When all gas storage facilities are filled to the maximum, the volume of gas would be enough for a year, the newspaper reported, adding that not all gas in Austria is reserved for domestic use.

According to the Austrian energy regulator E-Control, nearly 50% of the gas stored in Austria is destined for the national market. More precise figures will be published in early November.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vienna Austria November Gas Market Media All

Recent Stories

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

4 minutes ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

11 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

52 minutes ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

2 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.