UrduPoint.com

Austria, Germany, Hungary Stand Against Immediate Ban On Russian Gas Imports - Nehammer

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Austria, Germany, Hungary Stand Against Immediate Ban on Russian Gas Imports - Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday that Vienna, Berlin and Budapest are standing against introducing an embargo on Russian gas imports at the moment, because Western sanctions should be painful for Moscow, not for the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday that Vienna, Berlin and Budapest are standing against introducing an embargo on Russian gas imports at the moment, because Western sanctions should be painful for Moscow, not for the European Union.

"Austria is not alone with this argument against gas embargo, and also the German Federation, Hungary and other member-states of the European union. On the other side, Austria stands strong with the other EU member-states, with the sanctions against the Russian Federation, but sanctions must hurt Russia more than the European Union," Nehammer told CNN.

The EU seeks to become independent from Russian gas, Nehammer noted, adding that it was also "the will of Austria, for sure, but it is not possible now, it will take a time.

"

On Monday, Nehammer was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting was closed to the press and lasted for about 90 minutes. Nehammer said afterward that the trip to Moscow was a "duty" for him to try and stop hostilities in Ukraine, or at least make some progress on humanitarian issues.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German European Union Vienna Berlin Budapest Progress Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Austria Hungary Turkish Lira February Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra ..

Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra $800 Million in Weapons to Ukr ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Must Put Islamic State on Trial for Genocide, S ..

UN Must Put Islamic State on Trial for Genocide, Sex Crimes - Nobel Laureate Mur ..

7 minutes ago
 New US Aid for Ukraine Includes Helicopters, Armor ..

New US Aid for Ukraine Includes Helicopters, Armored Vehicles, Artillery Systems ..

7 minutes ago
 UK Refuses to Stop Oil, Gas Production Despite Cli ..

UK Refuses to Stop Oil, Gas Production Despite Climate Protests - Energy Secreta ..

7 minutes ago
 World treats crises affecting black, white lives u ..

World treats crises affecting black, white lives unequally: WHO chief

52 minutes ago
 Suspect in New York City Subway Shooting Taken Int ..

Suspect in New York City Subway Shooting Taken Into Custody - Reports

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.