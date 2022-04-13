Austria, Germany, Hungary Stand Against Immediate Ban on Russian Gas Imports - Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday that Vienna, Berlin and Budapest are standing against introducing an embargo on Russian gas imports at the moment, because Western sanctions should be painful for Moscow, not for the European Union

"Austria is not alone with this argument against gas embargo, and also the German Federation, Hungary and other member-states of the European union. On the other side, Austria stands strong with the other EU member-states, with the sanctions against the Russian Federation, but sanctions must hurt Russia more than the European Union," Nehammer told CNN.

The EU seeks to become independent from Russian gas, Nehammer noted, adding that it was also "the will of Austria, for sure, but it is not possible now, it will take a time.

On Monday, Nehammer was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting was closed to the press and lasted for about 90 minutes. Nehammer said afterward that the trip to Moscow was a "duty" for him to try and stop hostilities in Ukraine, or at least make some progress on humanitarian issues.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.