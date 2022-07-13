Austria, Germany Sign Declaration on Strengthening Gas Cooperation - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Austria and Germany signed a declaration to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of gas, Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck arrived in Vienna with a working visit. Habeck and Gewessler discussed the reduction of Russian gas supplies.

"We will not allow ourselves to be divided in this difficult situation and are strengthening our cooperation in three areas: the right to transfer natural gas, the use of natural gas storage facilities and the overall diversification of our gas supplies.

I am glad that we were able to sign a joint declaration that confirms this," Gewessler said on Twitter.

Gazprom shut down Nord Stream for annual maintenance from July 11-21, which may exacerbate the gas shortage in Europe. Some countries, including Germany and Austria, have expressed fears that the supplies may decline or halt once the work is completed.