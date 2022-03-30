Austria Has Plan to Deal With Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies - Finance Minister

Austria has a plan of action in case of cessation of gas supplies from Russia amid the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Austria has a plan of action in case of cessation of gas supplies from Russia amid the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced that Berlin had triggered its emergency early warning level in anticipation that Moscow may cut off gas exports.

"Of course, on the whole, there is a plan in case of an emergency, it has multiple levels. On the other hand, we have already agreed upon the strategic replenishment of reserves, and this has already been approved by the National Council (Austria's lower house)," Brunner said.

He added that decisions on activating emergency early warning are made by the government energy regulator E-Control with approval from the energy minister.

"Of course, they are constantly in contact, monitoring the situation and always thorough checking how it would affect the market," Brunner noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to the operation, a number of Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is determined to stop its dependency on Russian gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March.