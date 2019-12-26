Austria Has Pragmatic Approach to Nord Stream 2, Understands Benefits - Russian Ambassador

Austria understands perfectly its benefit from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will carry Russian gas to Europe, and it pursues a pragmatic approach, Russia's Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Austria understands perfectly its benefit from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will carry Russian gas to Europe, and it pursues a pragmatic approach, Russia's Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Lyubinsky voiced the belief that Washington's attempts to stop the Nord Stream 2 construction and therefore force Western Europe to buy the expensive US shale gas were "causing irritation in Berlin, Vienna and many other capitals."

"Our partners in Austria � including the business circles, obviously � have a pragmatic approach and see perfectly well their interests and benefits.

The Nord Stream 2 is beneficial for Austria. The country's government has repeatedly voiced in favor of project implementation, and it holds out hope for completion of the gas pipeline construction in compliance with the existing contract," Lyubinsky said.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2020 fiscal year, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2. The US has demanded that all the engaged companies stop construction activities, and Swiss company Allseas has stopped laying pipes under the threat of restrictions. Meanwhile, Russia has pledged to complete Nord Stream 2 construction anyway.