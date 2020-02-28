UrduPoint.com
Austria Implements 26 Investment Projects In Russia, Total Cost Over $4.4Bln - Ambassador

Fri 28th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Austria is implementing 26 investment projects in Russia, with their total cost exceeding 4 billion Euros ($4.4 billion), the country's ambassador to Moscow, Johannes Eigner, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is a whole range of investment projects with Austria's participation.

Apart from that, since 2007, meetings of the Austrian-Russian Business Council are conducted annually, during which working groups discuss specific possibilities for business. For example, last year [they discussed] mechanical engineering, energy, transport and other industrial arias. As many as 26 investment projects are currently being implemented, and their total cost exceeds 4 billion euros," Eigner said.

