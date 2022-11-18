UrduPoint.com

Austria Moves To Tax Windfall Profits Of Energy Companies

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Austria Moves to Tax Windfall Profits of Energy Companies

The Austrian government will ask lawmakers to back a bill that seeks to tax windfall profits of energy companies through 2023, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Austrian government will ask lawmakers to back a bill that seeks to tax windfall profits of energy companies through 2023, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said Friday.

"It is a fact that a lot of energy firms are now racking up windfall profits due to the rising energy prices that have become a burden for businesses and people. In this situation, it is a matter of fairness that the state should step in," Brunner said in a statement.

The government submitted two proposals to the lower house of parliament targeting excess profits made by fossil fuel traders and power companies. The measures are expected to generate between 2 and 4 billion Euros ($2-4.

1 billion) in funding for vulnerable households and businesses.

Profits of oil and gas companies will be taxed at 40% if they exceed the average earned in the past four years by more than 20%. The levy will be applied retroactively to earnings from July of this year up to the end of 2023. Companies that invest in renewables will instead pay a 33% tax on windfall profits.

The second tax scheme will be applied to electricity companies that make over 140 euros ($145) per megawatt hour. The threshold will be increased to 180 euros if a company invests in the green transition. The new rules in the power sector will kick in on December 1 and last until the end of next year.

