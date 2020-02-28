UrduPoint.com
Austria Opposes US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 - Ambassador To Russia

Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Austria opposes Washington's sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, and hopes that the construction will be completed despite the restrictions, Austrian Ambassador to Moscow Johannes Eigner has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Swiss company of Allseas suspended pipe laying in December, after Washington imposed the sanctions and called on all the engaged firms to immediately stop construction-related activities. However, Moscow has repeatedly pledged that the pipeline will be completed, albeit with a delay.

"Austria supports the Nord Stream 2 project, as it is considered important for reliable and efficient gas delivery, and, therefore, for the European energy security. We assume that it will be completed despite the US sanctions," Eigner said.

At the same time, he stressed that the project was implemented with the participation of Austrian energy company OMV, not the Austrian government.

"From Austria's point of view, this means increasing energy security of all the European countries. Russia plays an important role as an energy supplier. Since 1968, it has been reliably providing energy to Austria. Our country has a negative attitude to extraterritorial sanctions in general," Eigner added.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Washington has been long opposing the project, while trying to promote its liquefied natural gas to the European market.

