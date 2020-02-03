UrduPoint.com
Austria Rejects German Vision Of EU Financial Transaction Tax - Chancellor Kurz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Austria Rejects German Vision of EU Financial Transaction Tax - Chancellor Kurz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday that his country could not get behind a European Union-wide tax on financial transactions in the form proposed by Germany.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has suggested levying a 0.2 percent tax on share sales and purchases starting 2021 as a way of raising pensions for low-income households. The idea has been backed by nine other EU nations.

"We are in favor of a financial transaction tax in its initial form that envisioned levying taxes on profiteers. The current proposal by Finance Minister Scholz is what we reject," Kurz said in Berlin during a joint press conference with his German counterpart.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters she regretted Austria's position. She said all EU countries were in favor of the tax but diverged on the details and complained of too little wiggle room for negotiations.

