- Austria Says Gas From Russian Supplied Without Restrictions, Storage Facilities 13% Full
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:27 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Gas deliveries from Russia to Austria continue without restrictions, gas storages are filled by 13%, this is the average figure for recent years, the Federal chancellor's office said in a statement.
"Gas deliveries from Russia are currently continuing without restrictions.
Household gas storage facilities are 13 percent full, this is in line with the average for recent years. E-Control constantly monitors supply flows," the statement says.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Austrian government's anti-crisis cabinet, together with energy regulator E-Control, announced the activation of an emergency early warning in the event of a cut in gas supplies from Russia.