Austria Seeks To Tighten Gas Reserves Regulations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Austria wants to obligate its gas-fired power plant operators to increase emergency gas reserves from the equivalent of 30 days to 45 days in cases where an operator cannot prove it did not import the fuel from Russia, German newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday, citing Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler.

"Last winter taught us a lesson. Our supply will only be reliable if we take precautions ourselves," Gewessler was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers.

Operators of gas-fired power plants which fail to prove that their imports do not come from Russia will have to increase their emergency gas reserve to an amount enough to last for 45 days; the rest will be able to continue stocking a 30 day equivalent, the minister was cited as saying.

The government also reportedly plans to extend the storage period of the strategic gas reserve for another year until 2026.

The initiatives require the support of two-thirds of the Austrian parliament.

Last week, Gewessler said that Russia still remains Austria's main supplier of gas. The minister noted that receiving gas from Russia is an unreliable option and it is necessary to make efforts to decrease dependence on Russian energy. She also added that gas storage facilities in Austria are 80% full and energy prices have generally fallen.

The European Union did not impose sanctions against Russian gas supplies after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, but most European countries decided to reduce imports of Russian gas.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has repeatedly stated that the company meets all of its obligations to European consumers. In particular, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the company was a reliable gas supplier. He noted that Hungary was better prepared for winter than other European countries due to continued gas supplies from Russia.

