UrduPoint.com

Austria Sees Energy Price Index Rise By 54% Since 2021 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Austria Sees Energy Price Index Rise by 54% since 2021 - Report

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Austrian Energy Agency has estimated that its Energy Price Index rose by 54% between September 2021 and September 2022, according to its press release.

Statistical data shows that the price of pellets, which are used by more than 660,000 households across the country, rose by more than 148% in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

Gas prices were up by 113% and fuel oil by 105.3%. The price of firewood rose by 67.9%, central heating by 62%, diesel by 52.7%, electricity by 36.8% and gasoline by 30.5%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Oil Same Price September

Recent Stories

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

39 minutes ago
 Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to ..

Israel president meets parties as Netanyahu set to form government

41 minutes ago
 Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

41 minutes ago
 Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

Brussels proposes 18-bn-euro Ukraine aid package

41 minutes ago
 Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch ..

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

44 minutes ago
 Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proo ..

Egypt dissident Abdel Fattah's family demands proof of life

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.