Austria Sees Energy Price Index Rise by 54% since 2021 - Report

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Austrian Energy Agency has estimated that its Energy Price Index rose by 54% between September 2021 and September 2022, according to its press release.

Statistical data shows that the price of pellets, which are used by more than 660,000 households across the country, rose by more than 148% in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

Gas prices were up by 113% and fuel oil by 105.3%. The price of firewood rose by 67.9%, central heating by 62%, diesel by 52.7%, electricity by 36.8% and gasoline by 30.5%.