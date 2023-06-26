Austria Still Receiving Most of Its Gas From Russia - Energy Minister

Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Monday that Russia was still Austria's main exporter of gas

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Monday that Russia was still Austria's main exporter of gas.

"You know, Austria still receives most of its gas supplies from Russia. In April of this year (this volume) was well above 50%," Gewessler said at a press conference on gas supplies to Austria.

The minister noted that receiving gas from Russia is an "unreliable" option and it is necessary to make efforts to decrease dependence on Russian energy. She also added that gas storage facilities in Austria are 80% full and energy prices have generally fallen.

The European Union did not impose sanctions against Russian gas supplies but after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, most European countries decided to reduce import of Russian gas.