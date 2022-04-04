Austria to Cut Dependence on Russian Gas Despite Challenges - Energy Minister

Austria will do whatever it takes to reduce reliance on Russian natural gas, even though it is "disproportionately" dependent on Russian imports, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Monday

"We depend on it for 80% (of gas imports). This share was increased by politicians in the past years, decades, instead of being reduced, and we must do everything to rid ourselves of Russian imports," she told reporters.

The minister said that the Russian military operation in Ukraine was a wake-up call but a fossil fuel phaseout was also part of Austria's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

An EU framework program sets 2027 as the deadline for ending reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Gewessler described Austria's initial situation as "extremely difficult" in comparison with other gas buyers because it had no sea access to set up LNG terminals and depended on pipelines.