Austria Unable to Halt Payments for Russian Gas Supply Without Legal Basis - OMV Chief

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Vienna is unable to cease payments for the Russian gas unless there is a legal basis, Alfred Stern, the CEO of Austria's largest energy company OMV, said on Thursday.

"We cannot just cease payments, as it requires a legal basis, which we do not have as of today," Stern told the Kurier newspaper.

Last week, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that the country accepted Russia's conditions on the new scheme for gas payment in rubles.

Earlier in April, Stern said that Austria could not abandon Russian gas supply given a heavy dependency ” about 80%, ” adding that it is "impossible unless we are willing to live with massive consequences."

In 2018, Russian energy giant Gazprom and OMV extended an agreement on Russian gas supply until 2040.