Austrian Business Platform Demands Suspension Of Sanctions Against Russia

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Austrian Business Platform Demands Suspension of Sanctions Against Russia

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Leaders of Austrian umbrella business platform Einheit.at, which unites over 8,800 firms, sent on Thursday an open letter to the government demanding that it lift sanctions against Russia, accept its initiatives on peace talks with Ukraine and make efforts to let the Nord Stream gas pipelines start operating.

The letter said that the to prevent looming "destruction" of Austrian small and medium enterprises, the country's government should take a number of measures in both domestic and foreign policy aiming at improving the economic situation in Austria.

The platform demanded that the Austrian government suspend all sanctions against Russia to prevent "further damage" to Austria and do everything so that still functional Nord Stream pipelines could be put into operation.

Austria should "immediately be governed as a neutral country" and present a neutral place for peace negotiations, according to the letter. To that end, Vienna also needs to accept Russian proposals on peace talks, stop any arms supplies to Ukraine as well as use of the Austrian territory for such purposes.

Lifting coronavirus restrictions on businesses and debt cancellation are among other demands cited in the open letter.

Western countries have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia since the start of the military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

