Austrian Chancellor Plans to Meet With Ukrainian Prime Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday that he planned to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, although he did not name a date.

"I spoke with the Ukrainian prime minister.

We will meet at a large Ukrainian international economic forum," Nehammer said in parliament.

Austria will support Ukraine in its economic recovery efforts, the chancellor promised. He said that Kiev was hoping to "signal a normal situation in these trying times."