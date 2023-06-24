(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Austrian Chancellor and leader of the ruling Austrian People's Party (OVP) Karl Nehammer on Friday rejected the European Commission's call for additional contributions from member states to the EU budget, while other Austrian parties in the EU parliament were divided on the issue.

"The Commission must now make an effort and redistribute the money - I know it is not an easy way, but it is necessary (to do it) before the contributing states, and Austria is a contributing state, send additional billions of tax money - our taxpayers' money," Nehammer told Austrian radio ORF.

He called on the Commission to examine the possibility of making better use of the funds already available.

"It would be great if the European Commission could show how it intends to redistribute (the funds), and then we will see whether this actually works to the benefit of the member states," he said.

Angelika Winzig, head of the OVP delegation in the EU Parliament, expressed support for Nehammer.

"What is important now is that we make better use of the available funds and redistribute them according to our priorities," she was quoted as saying by ORF.

Members of the Austrian Greens delegation in the EU Parliament, however, had a different opinion.

"We need a strong EU budget and more own resources to tackle the crises: the climate catastrophe, support for Ukraine, social distribution issues," the head of the Austrian Greens delegation, Monika Vana, was quoted as saying by ORF.

The members of the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) abstained from a final statement.

"We are always open to meaningful discussions on the urgently needed reforms of the EU and its institutions. Just as we are always open to serious discussions about the sensible and responsible use of taxpayers' money," party member Claudia Gamon was quoted as saying by the media.

The debate flared up after the European Commission on Tuesday asked member states to increase the draft EU budget for 2024-2027 by 66 billion Euros ($72 billion), mainly to finance aid to Ukraine. For Austria, this would mean an additional contribution of 1.6 billion euros. Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner rejected the request, saying that Austria would never agree to it.