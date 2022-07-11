Austrian Company OMV Receives 70% Less Gas Due to Nord Stream Inspection - Spokesperson

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Austrian oil and gas company OMV on Monday received about 70% less gas out of the declared, due to a scheduled inspection of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, OMV's spokesperson Andreas Rinofner told Austria Presse Agentur (APA).

Since mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom has supplied Austria with about half of the ordered quantity. Whether it will be possible to continue filling gas storage facilities amid supply disruptions also depends on corresponding daily consumption and additional spot market purchases, according to Rinofner.

Gazprom shut down Nord Stream for annual maintenance from July 11-21, which may exacerbate the gas shortage in Europe.

Some countries, including Germany and Austria, have expressed fears that the supplies may decline or halt once the work is completed.

In mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom significantly cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Germany's Siemens delayed maintenance works. Moscow repeatedly warned that further delays in the maintenance could lead to a total halt of supplying gas flows via the pipeline network to Europe.