Austrian Industries Federation Discourages Sanctions on Russian Oil Imports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) spoke out on Tuesday against sanctioning imports of Russian oil as it will result in a further increase in energy prices.

Earlier on Tuesday, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson announced that the European Union's sixth package of sanctions against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine will be announced later in the day.

"The discussion of plans to introduce an oil embargo is taking place alongside the discussion to stop gas imports, which is why we strongly discourage you from going down this dangerous path," IV Director General Christoph Neumayer said in a statement, noting that further sanctions will lead to growing energy prices.

He said that, though the federation had accepted the EU sanctions on Russian coal, "the consequences of banning imports of oil and/or gas are more serious and in case of gas are so massive that they cannot be imagined for the country's industry.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States, the European Union and several other countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. The European Union also announced its intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future.