Austrian OMV Says Made Payment to Gazprom for Gas Supplies Under New Scheme in Euros

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Austria's largest energy company OMV told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had made a payment to Russia's Gazprom for gas supplies under the new mechanism, noting it is still denominated in Euros.

"OMV has implemented a sanctions-compliant payment process.

The payment has already been made and continued to be denominated in euros. We consider our payment obligation fulfilled by transferring the euro amount," a company representative said.