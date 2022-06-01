UrduPoint.com

Austrian OMV Says Made Payment To Gazprom For Gas Supplies Under New Scheme In Euros

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Austria's largest energy company OMV told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had made a payment to Russia's Gazprom for gas supplies under the new mechanism, noting it is still denominated in Euros.

"OMV has implemented a sanctions-compliant payment process.

The payment has already been made and continued to be denominated in euros. We consider our payment obligation fulfilled by transferring the euro amount," a company representative said.

