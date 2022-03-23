UrduPoint.com

Austrian OMV To Continue Paying For Russian Gas In Euros - Head Of Company

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Austrian OMV to Continue Paying for Russian Gas in Euros - Head of Company



VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Austrian oil giant OMV will continue paying for Russian gas in Euros, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said on Wednesday.

"Sure. We don't have any other contractual base, I wouldn't be able to do anything like that," Stern told the PULS24 broadcaster when asked if the company will continue paying for gas in rubles.

>