Austrian OMW Invested $124Mln In Nord Stream 2 Project In 2019 - Report

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:51 AM

Austrian OMW Invested $124Mln in Nord Stream 2 Project in 2019 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Austrian oil and gas company OMV invested 113 million euros, or $124 million, in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project targeted by US sanctions in 2019, the company said in a report published Thursday.

Earlier this month, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing US diplomatic sources, that the US could impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2, targeting its investors, later in February or in March.

"Cash flow from investing activities in 2019 included a cash outflow of EUR (113) mn related to the financing agreements for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project," the report read.

In the fourth quarter of 2019 OMV invested 25 million Euros in the project.

OMV and four other European companies, as well as Russia's Gazprom, are involved in the project set to bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

