Austrian, Slovak Companies Interested in Syrian Reconstruction Projects - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A number of Austrian and Slovak companies have shown interest in participating in reconstruction projects in Syria, Hasan Khaddour, Syrian Ambassador in Vienna, told Sputnik.

"We have sent to the ministries of foreign affairs in Austria and Slovakia and to the chamber of commerce, economic institutions in both countries a circulation call to participate in the rebuilding process. The call is directed to friendly countries which did not participate in shedding the blood of the Syrian people. Some companies showed their interest," Khaddour.

He clarified that the diplomatic mission circulates letters of proposal, after which interested companies continue to negotiate directly with relevant authorities in Syria.

Currently, the most ambitious project in post-war Syria is the construction of a large dam in the city of Latakia, which was designed with Russian engineers. The dam, worth some 7 billion Syrian Pounds ($5.5 million), is expected to be completed in 2023. It will supply drinking water to an area of at least 300 hectares (741 acres).