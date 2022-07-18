Austrian Top Diplomat Says Abandoning Russian Gas Not Discussed

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that abandoning Russian gas is not even discussed and its time to be realistic.

"The key word is gas. There used to be a tough discussion that we should stop getting gas (from Russia), and we, like a number of other EU countries, clearly said - this is not up for a discussion, because it would greatly affect us.

Here we have to be realistic, even if it is emotionally unpleasant," Schallenberg said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council.