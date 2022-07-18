UrduPoint.com

Austrian Top Diplomat Says Abandoning Russian Gas Not Discussed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Austrian Top Diplomat Says Abandoning Russian Gas Not Discussed

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday that abandoning Russian gas is not even discussed and its time to be realistic.

"The key word is gas. There used to be a tough discussion that we should stop getting gas (from Russia), and we, like a number of other EU countries, clearly said - this is not up for a discussion, because it would greatly affect us.

Here we have to be realistic, even if it is emotionally unpleasant," Schallenberg said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Gas From

Recent Stories

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

35 minutes ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.