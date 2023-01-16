The annual inflation rate in Austria amounted to 10.2% in 2022, including 0.2% in December, the country's federal statistics office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The annual inflation rate in Austria amounted to 10.2% in 2022, including 0.2% in December, the country's Federal statistics office said on Monday.

"In December 2022, the inflation rate stood at 10.2 % (November 2022 10.6 %), as Statistics Austria reports. The consumer price index (CPI 2020) was 116.1, while the average price level increased by 0.2 % compared to November 2022," Statistics Austria said in a statement.

Austrian government measures aimed at slowing electricity prices have largely contributed to the stalling of inflation growth, which could have reached 10.8%, the statement read.

House, water and energy prices rose by an average of 15.6% over the year and thus turned out to be the most important price drivers, the statement added.

"In 2022, consumer prices rose by 8.6 % year-on-year. This means that the inflation rate more than tripled compared with 2021 and climbed to its highest level since the first oil price crisis in 1974. The main reason was the price trend for household energy, fuels, food and restaurants," Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas was quoted as saying.

The European Union is currently facing a massive energy crisis and high inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.