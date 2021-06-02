The new board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft includes Karin Kneissl, Austria's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the company announced on Wednesday, following a general shareholder meeting

"The Annual General Shareholder meeting was held on June 1, 2021. The owners of 91.4% of Rosneft shares took part in the meeting," Rosneft said, adding that the "shareholders elected the new Board of Directors comprising 11 persons."

According to the new board of directors list released by Rosneft, the company's Independent Directors now include Karin Kneissl; Matthias Warnig, Executive Director of Nord Stream 2 AG; Gerhard Schroeder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream 2 AG; as well as Hans-Joerg Rudloff, Chairman of the Board of Marcuard Holding.

The board of directors also includes Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

Karin Kneissl served as Austrian Foreign Minister between 2017 and 2019. She is also a Doctor of Law and was nominated as an independent director to the Rosneft board of directors in March.