MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Austrian energy company OMV is reconsidering its participation in the development of the Yuzhno Russkoye oil and gas condensate field and does not rule out the possibility of selling its 24.99% stake, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said on Friday.

"We are reviewing our existing 24.99% interest in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas field and we are considering every viable option, including the possibility of selling and exiting. The decision can only be taken, however, once the legal and regulatory framework conditions are clear," Stern said during a briefing.

Stern also stressed that the company no longer considers Russia as a main region of operation.

"We decided that Russia would no longer be a core region for OMV and that we would not pursue any investments there in the future. We stopped all negotiations on the possible acquisition of a stake in the Achimov formation of the Urengoy gas field in Western Siberia," Stern added.

OMV, the only importer of Russian oil and gas in Austria, signed an agreement to acquire a 24.99% share in the Yuzhno Russkoye natural gas field from German energy company Uniper SE in March 2014. The field is one of the largest gas fields in Russia and is located in the country's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. The gas from the field is the key resource for the Nord Stream pipeline, which supplies Germany with Russian gas.

In early March, OMV announced that it was suspending future investments in Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Stern said that Austria cannot completely phase out Russian gas as this would incur major consequences for the country.