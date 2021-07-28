UrduPoint.com
Austria's OMV Expects 1st Payments From Nord Stream 2 Operator In 2nd Half Of 2021 - CEO

Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:53 PM

Austria's OMV Expects 1st Payments From Nord Stream 2 Operator in 2nd Half of 2021 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Austrian oil and gas corporation OMV, a partner of Russia's Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 project, is expecting to receive the first payments from the pipeline's operator in the second half of the year, company CEO Rainer Seele said on Wednesday.

"We are going to get the first cash payments from Nord Stream 2 company in the second half of this year," Seele told reporters.

OMV has invested 729 million Euros ($860 million) into the project, the official noted, adding that the company would get this amount back with interest.

The Austrian energy giant expects the construction of the pipeline to be completed by the end of August, with the first gas deliveries in the second half of 2021, as pledged by Nord Stream 2 AG Chief Executive Officer Matthias Warnig.

Earlier in the day, the project operator said that the pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe was 99% completed.

