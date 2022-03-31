UrduPoint.com

Austria's OMV Expects Papers From Gazprom On Gas Payments In Rubles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Austria's OMV Expects Papers From Gazprom on Gas Payments in Rubles

Austrian energy company OMV told Sputnik on Thursday that it is waiting for Russia's Gazprom to explain in writing the use of rubles as payment for Russian gas despite the euro being the agreed-upon currency

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Austrian energy company OMV told Sputnik on Thursday that it is waiting for Russia's Gazprom to explain in writing the use of rubles as payment for Russian gas despite the euro being the agreed-upon Currency.

"OMV is expecting written information from the partner Gazprom. Our current contractual requirement is to make payments in Euros. OMV always follows all sanctions and legal statutes in place," an OMV spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG declined to comment on Russia's demand that gas be paid for in rubles.

"PGNiG cannot comment on political proclamations or provide detailed information about the content of contracts with partners," the company said in a statement, adding that its contract with Gazprom is valid through 2022.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles.

