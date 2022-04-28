UrduPoint.com

Austria's OMV Says Will Not Open Swiss Account To Pay For Russian Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 06:31 PM

Austrian energy company OMV has no plans to open an account in Switzerland to pay for Russian gas supplies, it is currently looking for a solution that does not breach the sanctions imposed by the European Union, the company told Sputnik on Thursday

Austrian energy company OMV has no plans to open an account in Switzerland to pay for Russian gas supplies, it is currently looking for a solution that does not breach the sanctions imposed by the European Union, the company told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The claim published by the Financial Times newspaper that OMV will open an account in Switzerland to pay for gas supplies is certainly false.

We have analyzed Gazprom's request for payment methods in light of the EU sanctions and are now working on a solution that complies with the sanctions," the company said.

In early March, OMV announced that it was suspending future investments in Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, the head of the multinational company Alfred Stern said that Austria cannot completely phase out Russian gas as this would incur major consequences for the country.

